Health Officials: Florida Had Nearly 3,400 “Hepatitis A” Cases in 2019

Our state saw nearly 3,400 cases of hepatitis A last year, according to health officials.

Statistics through Saturday reveal there were 3,395 cases, including 63 new cases reported last week.

Florida totaled 1,175 reported cases of hepatitis A over the five previous years combined, with 548 of those cases occurring in 2018.

Hepatitis A can cause liver damage. It is spread through such things as fecal matter. That could include transmission by people not properly washing their hands after going to the bathroom and by contaminating food or drinks.

To that end, health officials urge people to get vaccinated against the disease.

Pasco County had the most cases across the state in 2019, with 414.