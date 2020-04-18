Healthcare workers can return to work without being testing for coronavirus

According to the CDC, more than 9,200 healthcare workers nationally have tested positive for COVID-19.

As the virus continues to spread, some hospitals are missing their essential workers.

Certain healthcare workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus will return to work without being tested again to make sure they test negative.

The CDC says for those healthcare workers who are unable to get retested they must go 72 hours without a fever, and a total of seven days since the onset of symptoms.

This is due to the lack of testing. Testing kits in some areas has been tough to get.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said that the US has enough supply of available tests, but getting them to where the demand is requires better communication.

