Hear Luke Combs’s new live version of “Fast Car”

Luke Combs has released a live rendition of his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car.”

Complete with a brief introduction from Luke and crowd cheers, the track was recorded during Luke’s sold-out show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis earlier this year.

“Fast Car” is featured on Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old, which dropped in March. Most recently, the song was certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

Luke is currently on the international leg of his World Tour, with upcoming shows in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and more. Earlier this week, the country superstar also announced his stateside 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

For more information on Luke’s ongoing and forthcoming tours, visit his website.

“Fast Car – Live” is available wherever you listen to music.

