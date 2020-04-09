Hear “Original Song Demos” From Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs & More In NEW Social Media Challenge

This is pretty cool.

Ever wonder what your favorite song sounded like before it’s fully produced for an album? Well thanks to a new social media challenge we’re getting to hear original song demos from artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and more.

Check ’em out.

Kelsea Ballerini shared the “Needy” demo, off her recent self-titled album.

Luke Combs gave us the “South On Ya” demo. [See video above]

and Morgan Wallen fans can get a glimpse into the original version of “7 Summers.”

