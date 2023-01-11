Heart Like a Truck: An inspirational Lainey Wilson hopes her music will take you “where you’re going”

ABC/Randy Holmes

When you hear Lainey Wilson talk about her latest hit, “Heart Like a Truck,” it’d be easy to think she’s a motivational speaker or a psychologist instead of the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

“It’s a song about finding freedom and strength,” she tells ABC Audio. “You know, I did write this song for anybody and everybody who’s been through heartbreak, hard times, hard luck. You name it, we’ve all been there.”

“It’s a little bit about where you’ve been,” she adds. “But more importantly about where you’re going, and where you’re headed. So I want people to, you know, feel a little triumph in this song.”

Lainey’s uplifting philosophy extends to all her music.

“My goal is to only put music out that makes people feel something,” the Louisiana native explains. “And so far, I feel like a lot of people are latching onto [“Heart Like a Truck”] and feeling something from it.”

Lainey offers one more inspirational thought for her listeners: “I want them to find that strength. Dig down deep, pull them boot straps up. At the end of the day, the things that we go through make us who we are and give us a story to tell. So rest assured in that.”

“Heart Like a Truck” is Lainey’s third top 10 hit and could go on to become her third #1. She also has another four-wheeled song in the top 15: “wait in the truck” with HARDY.

