“Heart Like a Truck”: Lainey Wilson saddles up for next radio single

ABC

Lainey Wilson returns Friday, May 20, with “Heart Like a Truck,” her next single and the first new music since her breakout debut album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, came out in early 2021.

Her new song is a road-weary but still hopeful anthem for anyone who’s gotten back up after heartbreak and disappointment. Lainey says the song also takes cues from her experience of climbing up the ladder to country music success.

“These past few months have been such a whirlwind, but man, it was quite the journey to get here,” Lainey says. Her last two singles have both topped the country charts, but she’s no overnight success: Early on, she worked as a Hannah Montana impersonator to pay the bills.

“Miley wasn’t playing when she said, ‘It’s about the climb,’ because it really is what builds character and teaches you the most about yourself,” Lainey says, nodding to her early days playing Miley Cyrus’ famous Disney Channel character.

“‘Heart Like a Truck’ is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor,” she adds. “After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity — the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

To go along with her new single, Lainey released a music video that showcases her horsemanship. While Lainey’s been riding horses since she was a kid, she says that playing a character in a music video was a new step for her and made her a little nervous.

“It ended up being such a creatively fulfilling and thrilling experience,” she adds.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.