"Heart Like Mine:" Miranda Lambert to honor first responders on "Wildcard" Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert will celebrate local heroes on her upcoming tour.

The Grammy Award winner has announced that throughout her Wildcard Tour this year, she'll be recognizing heroic men and women in the cities where she's performing and she's calling on fans to help.

Miranda will partner with country radio stations around the country to select a first responder at several of her tour stops who will get to attend the show with a guest, in addition to meeting the star. Fans will be able to nominate police officers, firefighters, EMTs and others whom they believe deserve to be recognized.

Miranda's husband, Brendan Mcloughlin, is a member of the NYPD. The two met after her Pistol Annies' bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley invited him to their show after seeing him at the Good Morning America studio where he was working as a security officer when they performed in November 2018. The two married in January 2019.

The Wildcard Tour kicks off on January 16 in Tupelo, Mississippi and continues through May 9, where it wraps in Montreal, Canada.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.