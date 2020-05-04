'Heartbeat Higher': Eric Paslay releasing new song

Rachel Deeb

Rachel DeebEric Paslay is gearing up new music.

The hit songwriter is set to drop a new song later this week, "Heartbeat Higher." Co-written by Eric, Zach Crowell and guest vocalist Sarah Buxton, the song is the first taste of new material that Eric is set to unveil this summer.

Eric has incorporated "Heartbeat Higher" into his live shows over the past few years.

“‘Heartbeat Higher’ has been around the block with me a time or two,” Eric describes. "I’ve loved it since the day we wrote it a few years ago and I always knew I’d release it. Now feels like the perfect moment for this song and sharing this with my friend and co-writer Sarah Buxton is a dream realized.”

Eric will also simultaneously release the song's music video, which was filmed during a tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden in 2019.

Eric is known for such hits as "Friday Night," "Song About a Girl" and "She Don't Love You." He's also penned hits for other artists, including "Rewind" by Rascal Flatts and Jake Owen's "Barefoot Blue Jean Night."

