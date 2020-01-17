'Heart’s Going Out of its Mind': Carly Pearce shares her real-life love story in flirtatious new song

Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine Label GroupAhead of the release of her forthcoming self-titled sophomore album, Carly Pearce is revealing another piece of the big picture. She shared “Heart’s Going Out of its Mind,” the album’s sixth track, on Friday.

The song, which she co-wrote with Joe Ginsburg and Laura Veltz, lets fans in to the early days of her relationship with her now-husband, fellow artist Michael Ray.

“I wrote ‘Heart’s Going Out of its Mind’ after my second date with Michael,” Carly says in a behind-the-scenes video about the song, adding that even back then, she knew the relationship was something special.

“[I told my co-writers], ‘I have no idea how I’m saying this to you, but I’m gonna marry this person,’” she remembers about the session. “I just wanted to write that fun, anthemic feeling of, ‘I feel crazy, but in a great way.’"

“Heart’s Going Out of its Mind” is far from the only time Carly’s husband appears on the album: In fact, the couple have a duet on the project, called “Finish Your Sentences.”

“Heart’s Going Out of its Mind” follows a handful of previously shared album tracks, including meditative ballad “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and the record’s first single, a duet with Lee Brice called “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Carly Pearce will drop in full on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.