“Hell of a View”: Eric Church claims 10th #1 hit

Joe Pugliese

Eric Church is topping the charts with “Hell of a View.”

The lead single off his three-part album, Heart & Soul, becomes the North Carolina native’s 10th #1 hit of his career.

Featured on the final portion of the trilogy, Soul, “Hell of a View” is the latest in a decade’s worth of #1 hits, beginning with “Drink in My Hand” in 2011, followed by “Springsteen,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Talladega,” “Record Year” and “Some Of It.”

The Chief has also been a featured act on collaborative hits including “Raise ‘Em Up” with Keith Urban, “The Only Way I Know” alongside Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, and most recently, Luke Combs‘ “Does to Me.”

Both Heart and Soul debuted inside the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200. Middle album & was made available exclusively to members of Eric’s fan club.

The singer is set to headline an in-the-round tour at arenas across the country on The Gather Again Tour this year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.