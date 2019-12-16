"Hell Right," Blake Shelton was mostly 'Fully Loaded' before making his new record

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music NashvilleWhen it comes to assembling his new album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, Blake Shelton admits there was practically nothing to it.

"This was one of the easiest albums I ever put together," he laughs. "Because half of it is basically a greatest hits, and then there's about maybe three songs that I would consider new at this point, since 'God's Country' and then 'Hell Right' were the most recent singles."

"Came Here to Forget," "She's Got a Way with Words," "Guy with a Girl," "Every Time I Here That Song," "I'll Name the Dogs," "I Lived It," and "Turnin' Me On" all previously appeared on Blake's most recent two records, 2016's If I'm Honest and 2017's Texoma Shore.

"That really only leaves 'Jesus Got a Tight Grip on My Soul' and 'Nobody but You' as new tracks," he explains. "And then, of course, the cover of 'Tequila Sheila,' which is my favorite Bobby Bare song."

"And so this is an easy record for me to make," he adds. "It was half made when we decided to put it together."

"Nobody but You" is Blake's new duet with his superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

If you're waiting for a traditional album of all-new material from the Oklahoma native, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. He's expressed that he's enjoyed releasing songs spontaneously -- as he did with CMA Single of the Year "God's Country" -- instead of taking the time to craft full albums.

You can see Blake Tuesday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the same day he, Kelly, Gwen, and John Legend square off on the season finale of The Voice.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.