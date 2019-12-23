"Hell Right:" Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded album is in at number two on Billboard 200

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton has once again found himself at the top of the chart.

Billboard reports that the superstar's new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, debuted at number two on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart following its December 13 release. The album sold a total of 96,000 units.

This marks Blake's 12th album to appear in the top 10 on the coveted chart. It also gives him the highest-charting greatest hits album by an artist in two years -- since Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Greatest Hits re-appeared at number two following Tom's untimely death in October 2017.

Fully Loaded features a handful of Blake's biggest hits including "A Guy With a Girl," "Turnin' Me On," and his latest "God's Country." It also includes his current single with Trace Adkins, "Hell Right," and a duet with his fellow Voice coach and superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on "Nobody But You."

Fully Loaded is Blake's fifth compilation album and his third greatest hits CD, including Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton and Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits.

