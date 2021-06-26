Help Us Raise $5,000 For The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and Send Tim to Face His Fear of Sharks!

Help us send Tim to face one of his biggest fears….SHARKS! We’ve teamed up with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and if you help us raise $5,000 for their amazing cause Tim will go diving with Sharks this Fourth of July Weekend!

We’ll be collecting donations all week long.

It’s super easy and here’s how to donate.

Click DONATE HERE Below. Select The Amount You’d Like To Donate. In The Tribute Name Section Type, “Tim Swims With Sharks” Fill Out All Required Information. Click Next Done!

