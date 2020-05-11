'Here and Now': Kenny Chesney ties Garth Brooks for most Billboard 200 number ones

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACMKenny Chesney makes an impressive bow atop the Billboard 200 chart with his new album, Here and Now.

Kenny debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 with his new project following its May 1 release. With 233,000 album equivalents, it marks the biggest sales week for a country album since Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty in 2018. Here and Now is also the first country album to claim the number-one slot on the Billboard 200 since Luke Combs' sophomore album, What You See is What You Get, achieved the feat in November 2019.

Kenny now has nine chart-toppers on the Billboard 200, tying him with Garth Brooks as the country artist with the most number ones on that chart.

Here and Now album also debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.