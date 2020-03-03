"Here and Now": Kenny Chesney to release new album in spring

Allister Ann

Kenny Chesney has his sights sets on the release date for his new album.

The superstar will unveil his 19th studio album, Here and Now, on May 1. The project took a year and a half to complete, with Kenny drawing inspiration from the world around him. With the goal of elevating listeners, the album covers a spectrum of emotions, from celebrating road life to appreciating life's sweet moments.

"It’s going to have a high fun factor. People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place," Kenny says in a statement. "There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives.

Here and Now's lead single and title track is climbing up the charts, currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Kenny will spend the summer on the road on the Chillaxification Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead, beginning on April 18 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

