'Here on Earth,' it's almost time to get your tickets for Tim McGraw's stadium shows with Luke Combs

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineIf you’re planning to go see either of Tim McGraw’s massive stadium shows this fall with Luke Combs, you’ll need to be ready to buy your tickets in the next few days.

Pre-sales for the September 4 concert in Los Angeles and the September 12 show in Philadelphia start next Tuesday, February 11, before tickets become available to the general public on Saturday, February 15.

Tim’s L.A. stop on the Here on Earth Tour is at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, while the Philly date takes place at Citizens Bank Park. The opening lineup’s pretty stellar, too, with Midland and Ingrid Andress rounding out the bill.

Every ticket includes a copy of Tim’s forthcoming Here on Earth album as well. You can find out more at TimMcGraw.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.