‘Here on Earth’: Tim McGraw delivers ultimate album and video edition, with new track “God Moves the Pen”

Big Machine Records

This month, Tim McGraw will return to his August 2020 Here on Earth album, delivering a deluxe version of the project that also features a slew of accompanying videos for its songs.

The Here on Earth Ultimate Edition and Here on Earth Ultimate Video Edition will arrive later this month, but they’re both available for pre-order now. The deluxe treatment bumps the album’s track list up to 22 songs, plus two additional bonus movie tracks on the Video Edition.

Among those movie tracks are “Keep Your Eyes on Me” — featuring Faith Hill, Tim’s wife and fellow country superstar — from the soundtrack of 2017 film The Shack, and “Gravity,” which comes from 2018 documentary Free Solo.

The other new additions to the track list include “Thought About You” and “Neon Church,” two stand-alone singles that Tim released in 2018 and 2019 before departing Sony’s Columbia Nashville to return to his previous label home, Big Machine Records. Tim also included “Cuttin’ Onions” and “Truth Is,” two songs that were Target-exclusive bonus tracks for Here on Earth’s initial release.

The new package also features “Undivided,” Tim’s collaboration with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, which came out early this year. Then, there’s the brand-new “God Moves the Pen,” which Tim dropped on Friday.

Six standouts on the track list — “Here on Earth,” “I Called Mama,” “Gravy,” “Undivided,” “Thought About You” and “Neon Church” — get the visual treatment on the Ultimate Video Edition, with special videos for each song.

Both projects come out on April 16, and Tim’s celebration of all things Here on Earth won’t stop there: On June 12, for Record Store Day, he’s dropping a special edition 12” vinyl of “Undivided,” with an acoustic performance of “I Called Mama” as a B-side.

