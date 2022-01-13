“Here’s to taking the quest”: Maren Morris announces her third album, ‘Humble Quest’

ABC

Maren Morris sent a big announcement fans’ way on Thursday morning: Her third album, called Humble Quest, is due out March 25.

The singer shared the news on social media, along with a personal letter that reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic — and becoming a mom to her son, Hayes — shaped her new project.

“For the first time in many years, I was not in control,” Maren writes. “I wasn’t in control of the fate of my career, or of taking care of all my people without the promise of touring, or even of my body ‘snapping back’ after giving birth to my first child. Each day, my control descended into quiet, unmeasured chaos inside the same four walls.”

She began to think about the meaning of the word “humble,” the singer continues, and she started wondering whether or not that word applied to her. As it turned out, there were many things that “humbled” her in recent years: The pandemic, the death of her friend and producer busbee, her evolving relationship with her husband Ryan Hurd and her transition into parenthood.

“Am I humble enough now? Maybe. Or maybe I still haven’t found it yet,” Maren concludes. “…But here’s to taking the quest to find out…”

In addition to announcing the project and some of the themes behind it, Maren shared the full track list of the 11-song collection. It includes the title track of Humble Quest, plus lead single “Circles Around This Town,” which Maren dropped earlier this month.

