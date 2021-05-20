Here’s what Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + more will perform on the American Idol finale

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs and Mickey Guyton are two of the celebrity guests set to take the stage during American Idol’s three-hour finale episode this Sunday, May 23. Ahead of the show, fans got a sneak peek at what to expect from the performances.

Per Billboard, Luke will perform his song, “Forever After All,” with country-leaning finalist Chayce Beckham. Beckham’s one of three contestants vying for the title of Idol champ this year, along with Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

Mickey will perform her 2020 release, “Black Like Me,” alongside Idol hopeful Alyssa Wray, who was eliminated earlier this month after making it to the Top 10.

Meanwhile, the three Idol finalists will also each perform multiple times during the show. Chayce is set to perform Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away” during the “Hometown Song” segment. Grace and Willie will sing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” respectively.

Other performances from the show’s remaining contestants will include one song they’ve previously performed on Idol, as well as one song selected for them by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

All three judges will also perform during the finale.

The three-hour American Idol finale airs on ABC on Sunday at 8PM ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.