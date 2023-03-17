Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMT Music Awards Week

Courtesy of CMT

CMT has just announced the star-studded programming for this year’s CMT Music Awards Week.

Happening from March 27 to April 2, the network will air several original programs, including two new CMT Storytellers episodes featuring Dierks Bentley and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown. It will also air CMT Defining, a new series of specials that will highlight the career of a featured female artist, in celebration of CMT Next Women of Country’s 10th anniversary. Carly Pearce will be the spotlight artist for the first special.

Here’s the full programming for CMT Music Awards Week﻿:

Monday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Nominee Special

Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Kane Brown

Wednesday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley

Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Defining: Carly Pearce

Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet (Live)

Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET: 2023 CMT Music Awards (Live)

Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Extended Cut

For more information, visit CMT.com.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.