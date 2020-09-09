'Hey World', Lee Brice has got a new album in the works

Curb Records

It’s been almost three years since Lee Brice last released an album, but the singer’s got big news to share: This week, he announced his fifth studio album, Hey World, which is due for release on November 20.

The project’s title should sound familiar to fans, since Lee dropped an emotional ballad of that name back in May. Written as a plea for a tumultuous world to stop changing, if only for a second, “Hey World” was penned in March — when the COVID-19 pandemic was just ramping up in the U.S.



“We wrote this song from an introspective, truthful place and probably what most people were actually feeling right now,” Lee explained when he first shared the song.



It’s safe to assume that “Hey World” made its way onto his next album’s track list, but Lee says that after he first released it, he went back and made some exciting additions to the song.



Fans will be able to hear the new version of “Hey World” this Friday, he explained on Twitter, and pop singer-songwriter Blessing Offor will be a guest artist on the track. That same day, Hey World will become available for pre-order.



“Hey World” isn’t the only new track Lee has shared this year. His new single, “One of Them Girls,” is currently a top-five hit.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hey World, do you think it’s time I release a new album?? My new album #HeyWorld releases 11.20.20, and you can pre-save/add/order it FRIDAY. Also available Friday is the new version of “Hey World,” featuring my friend @blessingoffor. Can’t wait for y’all to hear this new music! pic.twitter.com/GAg2n06kiG — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 9, 2020



