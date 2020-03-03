Hialeah woman arrested in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man

Authorities in Hialeah have arrested a 23-year-old woman after she reportedly shot and killed a 28-year-old man.

Karina Vanessa Corbalan was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly fatally shot Alejandro Sanchez several times on Monday.

Investigators say they responded to the scene near the 5600 block of West 21st Avenue, to find the victim with several gunshot wounds.

Sanchez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.

While many details surrounding the case have not been publicly released, a neighbor told reporters that her daughter was the one who found Sanchez. The witness says her daughter heard a loud sound outside and went to see what was happening. When she went outside she saw the victim running before he collapsed on the ground. The witness then went over to him and called his mother.

After an investigation, authorities determined that Corbalan was behind the shooting. She is now facing a charge of second-degree murder and is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say Corbalan and Sanchez knew each other.