Hidden camera found in St. Mary’s Medical Center bathroom, WPB police investigate

An investigation into how a hidden camera was placed in a bathroom at St. Mary’s Medical Center is underway.

West Palm Beach Police recovered the small hidden camera from an employee bathroom at the hospital on Oct. 3.

Police found digital images on the camera, and have shared the pictures in hopes that someone will recognize them and help identify who placed the camera in the West Palm Beach hospital’s bathroom.

The images do not match any of the bathrooms at St. Mary’s, and police do not have any other information at this time.

“As soon as we discovered the camera, we notified the police. “The hospital said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with their investigation, and we have notified all employees who work in the area where the camera was found.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

“You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.”