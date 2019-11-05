High School Football Player Goes Viral after Praying with Opponent

Two Texas high school football players are going viral after opting to pray together following a game last Friday evening.

Sherman High School senior Gage Smith, and West Mesquite player Ty Jordan played on opposing teams that night but were once teammates on a select 7-on-7 football team; Smith told local news outlets.

After the game, the boys had more than just football in mind.

Jordan’s mother is battling cancer, and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

Smith noted that at that moment, it was not about rivalry, or the final score but instead showing compassion.

“I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family,” Smith said.

Jordan’s aunt posted the pictures on Facebook, expressing how much the gesture meant to their family.

As of Tuesday morning, her post has over 140,000 shares.

The head football coach of Smith’s high school J.D. Martinez whose wife captured the special moment, described the teenager as a team leader on and off the field.

“He’s a true leader, and he has compassion, and it followed through for a lot of the guys on the team.”