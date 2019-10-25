High school student arrested after planning to stab classmate

Police in Port St. Lucie have arrested a 15-year-old high school student after he reportedly brought several knives to school with the intention of stabbing a classmate.

The student was arrested at Port St. Lucie High School on Thursday.

According to the report, a witness told a school resource officer that the teen was armed and planned to harm someone. When the resource officer confronted the teen, the teen admitted that he a knife in his pocket and two in his backpack. He then confessed that he planned to stab another student in the neck because the student had been bullying him in school and online for months.

The student has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school property, and intimidation to threaten, kill or injure.

Authorities are also investigating the student’s allegations that he was bullied.