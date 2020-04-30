High Valley turns back the clock with nostalgic new "Grew Up on That" music video

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music NashvilleBrotherly duo High Valley relive their child memories in the music video for “Grew Up on That,” which turns back the clock to carefree days, sweet family memories, early gigs and much more. The pair even hit some rolling hills for a makeshift ATV race during their nostalgia trip.

“I definitely get emotional watching this video,” admits Brad Rempel, one half of High Valley. “I love how our directors Benno Nelson and Sam Siske were able to help us travel through time with the videos and photos of our childhood all the way to the present day. Turns out we’ve changed a lot, but we also haven’t changed at all.”

“Grew Up On That” is the title track of the band’s forthcoming EP, due out May 22. A six-song project focused on the brothers’ love for family, home and making music together, Grew Up On That includes “Your Mama,” a song penned by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.

In addition to that song, the duo has also shared “River’s Still Running” ahead of their new EP’s release. They plan to drop even more new music this week.

