Highlights From Comedy Central’s Roast Of Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is the next celebrity to sit through burn after burn in by friends, family, and co-stars in Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin.

The special taped over the weekend in L.A. with “Roast Master” Sean Hayes who kicked things off, followed by digs from Robert De Niro, his daughter Ireland Baldwin, Jeff Ross, and Caitlyn Jenner.

A few stabs they took at him include:

“I promise this will be the funniest thing you’ve been a part of that Tina Fey didn’t carry you through.” -Sean Hayes

“It hasn’t been easy being the daughter of an iconic movie star . . . but I’m not here to talk about my mother.” -Ireland Baldwin

The Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin airs Sunday Sept. 15th at 10PM