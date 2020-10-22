Highlights From The 2020 CMT Awards

What and EPIC night of country music at the 2020 CMT Awards!

Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, and Sara Hyland did an amazing job hosting the nights awards jam packed with amazing performances and BIG wins!

Carrie Underwood took home the nights top honor for CMT Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone”, while Gwen Stefani won her FIRST CMT Award for her and Blake Shelton’s duet “Nobody But you”.

Here are a few highlights, and the complete winners list below.

2020 CMT Awards: Winners List

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chris Young – “Drowning” – from CMT Artists of the Year

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”