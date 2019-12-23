Hillary Scott's ready for a not so "Silent Night" this Christmas with "three girls running around like mad"

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineThere's no doubt about it -- Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott is prepping for the best Christmas ever this year.

Her oldest daughter, Eisele (EYES-lee), is six now, and her twins, Betsy and Emory, will be two on January 29.

"This will be the first year that all three of my girls are running around like mad," Hillary laughs. "Last year, the twins were a little smaller and not as mobile as they are now."

"So, it’ll be awesome," she predicts. "I think they’ll be able to understand a little bit more of the magic of Christmas."

Hillary says Eisele simply can't wait for Santa to get here.

"She’s in like full blown, like, 'How many days until Christmas?' [mode]," Hillary explains. "She’s getting so excited, so I think it’s gonna be really special."

If you'd like to enjoy some holiday tunes with Hillary, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood as you wait for the arrival of Ole St. Nick, you can check out the encore presentation of this year's CMA Country Christmas special on December 24. It starts at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

