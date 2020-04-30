Historic decline in carbon emissions due to lockdown

There has been a “historic” decline in global carbon dioxide emissions due to the corona virus pandemic.

According to a report released Thursday by the International Energy Agency, there has been a record decline in worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Seeing that a majority of people are being forced to stay home, use of fossil fuel has plunged.

Emissions of carbon dioxide is the greenhouse gas most responsible for global warming, scientists report. Scientists say the emissions have caused the planet’s temperatures to rise to levels that cannot be explained by natural factors.

The IEA executive director, Fatih Birol, released a statement following the report, saying “The Covid-19 pandemic represents the biggest shock to the global energy system in more than seven decades,”…” a record annual decline in carbon emissions of almost 8%.”

Birol also said that it may be too early to determine long-term impacts, and that overall the drop in emissions is nothing to celebrate.

“Resulting from premature deaths and economic trauma around the world, the historic decline in global emissions is absolutely nothing to cheer,” said Birol. “And if the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis is anything to go by, we are likely to soon see a sharp rebound in emissions as economic conditions improve.”