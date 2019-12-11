"…Hold On," Dierks Bentley's 'Riser' is making its vinyl debut in January

UMG Nashville

Dierks Bentley's 2014 album, Riser, is coming to vinyl for the first time in January.

The record that includes the chart-topping hits “I Hold On,” “Drunk on a Plane,” and “Say You Do,” will be available as a translucent orange disc or simply on standard black vinyl as well.

Riser was the Arizona native’s fifth effort to debut at the top of the country albums chart, and was the first record he’d made since the passing of his father and the birth of his son.

You can pre-order your Riser vinyl now online, with the discs set to ship the week of January 31.

