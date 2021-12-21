“Holiday travel time!”: Carrie Underwood jets off for Christmas

ABC

Carrie Underwood is jetting off for the holidays.

On Monday, the superstar singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram posed in front of an airplane, throwing up a pair of peace signs while decked out in clothing from her Calia by Carrie brand, including a maroon sweatshirt, sweatpants and tan beanie.

“Holiday travel time! Merry Christmas everybody! #StayThePath” Carrie writes alongside the snap, all smiles as she stands on the tarmac about to board the plane. The hashtag reference the title of her 2020 health and fitness book, Find Your Path.

The “Before He Cheats” singer didn’t specify where she was traveling to, but she is originally from Oklahoma while her husband, Mike Fisher, hails from Canada.

Carrie recently wrapped the first leg of her Reflection residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. She’ll resume the residency in 2022 with shows booked in March, April and May.

Fans can also get into the holiday spirit with Carrie’s latest Christmas song, “Stretchy Pants.”

