Holidays in Paradise

Sandi, the world’s only 35-foot, 700-ton holiday sand tree will return to the waterfront on Saturday, December 5 for her 9th season. As in years past, there will be 100-tons of other sand sculptures to visit as well. Sandi will be on display and host nightly music and light shows through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31, 2020. The light shows run between 6 – 10 p.m.

And new this year will be a synchronized show with the City’s soon-to-be-completed Centennial Square Fountain, where the water will ‘dance’ to the music.

In order to comply with national, statewide, and local safety mandates, the tree lighting ceremony and other coordinated events that typically draw larger crowds, such as the annual Sunday on the Waterfront Aloha Islanders show will not be held. Additionally, other high-touch activities, such as Glow FORE It Mini Golf, SnowieVille, and Sandi’s Dressing Room will be absent from the month-long holiday celebration. Directives on facial coverings will be followed in accordance with Palm Beach County mandates, high touch surface areas frequently disinfected, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout Sandi Land.