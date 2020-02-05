Hollywood man drugged and robbed of Rolex watch

Hollywood Police say a woman drugged and robbed a 28-year-old man outside of a Hollywood home on Friday January 27th.

The unidentified man says he met the suspect at a party in a Miami Beach nightclub. The victim said they ended up at a friend’s house after a night of bar hopping.

According to police, the woman had her eye on the gold Rolex the victim wore that night, which costed approximately $36,000.

The victim told investigators he may have been drugged because he woke up to find his Tesla keys missing

Officials obtained surveillance footage showing the woman leave the friend’s house to unlock the victim’s car, and a man appeared to open the Tesla and take the Rolex .

Police say the two may have been working together.

Investigators need help identifying the suspect. Police say she is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has dark brown or black hair.

If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subject, call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.