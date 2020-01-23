Hollywood Police Issue Arrest Warrant for NFL Player Antonio Brown After Alleged Confrontation

Police in Hollywood, Florida have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, as a result of claims that he and his trainer attacked a man near Brown’s Hollywood Hills home.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta stated in a news release late Wednesday that Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded on Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call about the alleged victim, who told them that Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested shortly thereafter and is charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers have been unsuccessful in making contact with Brown, Latta adds.

Police did not identify the alleged victim or provide details on what may have prompted the confrontation.

Jail records do list an attorney for Holt, and it is uknown if Brown has a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but was released before he played a regular season game, following numerous incidents. He was quickly signed by the New England Patriots, who also released Brown last September, after a second woman in 10 days came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.