There’s a reboot of the classic movie Home Alone coming to Disney+ and the cast has just been announced! Variety reports that Ellie Kemper, Archie Yates, and Rob Delaney are on board. While this is being called a reboot, the characters won’t be the same as the film. Archie Yates will be playing a new kid that’s left alone while his family goes on a trip overseas. The first movie has huge success, grossing $476.7 million worldwide, including $285.8 million domestically! “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” which also went on to become a fan favorite. Will you watch the Home Alone reboot?