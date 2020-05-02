Homeless man accused of attacking girlfriend with hammer

A homeless man was arrested Thursday night after he attacked his homeless girlfriend with a hammer in a Burger King parking lot, Florida Keys deputies said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said 59-year-old Mark Bucher beat his 57-year-old girlfriend with the hammer and then fled with the tool.

Butcher was found a short time after walking north on U.S. Highway 1 with fresh dried blood on his arms, police said.

Deputies found the hammer in some nearby bushes.

Butcher’s girlfriend said they were celebrating their one-year anniversary when he became intoxicated and argumentative. She said Bucher threatened to kill her and repeatedly struck her with the hammer. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, but her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Linhardt said two witnesses corroborated the woman’s version of events.

Butcher faces charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond at the county jail.