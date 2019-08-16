Homeless man arrested after attacking dog and lifeguard at beach

Authorities in California have arrested a homeless man who reportedly randomly attacked a small dog and a lifeguard at a beach.

The incident occurred on August 9th at Ormond Beach in Port Hueneme.

Authorities say lifeguards witnessed the suspect, Dylan McTaggert approach a beachgoer and her dog from behind, pick up the dog and punt it in the air.

The dog reportedly went into shock and lost consciousness.

When the lifeguards intervened in the situation, McTaggert then became violent and punched at least one of them.

Authorities eventually located McTaggert and took him into custody.

He has since been charged with fighting in public, assault on a lifeguard, and felony animal cruelty.

According to the report, the dog was kicked so hard that she was “diagnosed with having a collapsed lung and displaced heart.”

She is recovering at home under the care of her owner.