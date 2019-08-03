Homestead facility for migrant children shutdown

Migrant children who were being housed at a detention facility in Homestead, Florida, are no longer there.

The downsizing of the camp for unaccompanied children who crossed the border illegally has been underway for days, reports say.

The Homestead camp run by a for-profit company even came up during the recent Democratic presidential debate.

Now all the children have been moved out.

According to reports, four-hundred workers were terminated on Friday, and thousands more will be fired on Monday.

The children are now at camps spread across the country.

This story is developing.