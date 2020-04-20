Homicide suspect arrested on a beach in Jacksonville during weekend reopen

Authorities in Jacksonville are reporting that they have captured a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Pennsylvania.

According to the report, officials found Mario Matthew Gatti on a beach in Jacksonville after city officials reopened them to the public for the purpose of exercising this weekend.

Investigators say they were making sure everyone was following social distancing practices and other protocols when they found Gatti loitering on the beach. Officials began questioning Gatti and realized that Gatti was wanted for a the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Michael Coover, Jr. in January.

He has since been arrested and is currently being held in an area jail.