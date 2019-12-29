Honeybees Attack PSL Woman, Dog

A 79-year-old woman and her dog were attacked by a swarm of honeybees on Friday morning, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard, just south of Sunlight Christian Academy.

The woman was walking with her yellow labrador when she passed a beehive in the bushes and was immediately attacked by several bees. Police say she was stung 20 times in the face and hands.

In addition, they believe the beehive had been in the bushes for a few days and contained several thousand bees.

An unidentified man stopped to help the woman until police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her dog, who was also stung, was checked on by Animal Control.

Police say the woman and her pet will make a full recovery.

A local trapper responded to the scene in order to relocate the beehive.

Anyone who encounters a large swarm or hive of bees is asked to contact a licensed bee removal professional.