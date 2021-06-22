‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’: Lanco announces new EP and tour

Matthew Berinato

Lanco are “Honky-Tonk Hippies” in their upcoming EP and tour.

The country group has revealed that they are releasing a new EP, Honky-Tonk Hippies, on July 2 and will embark on tour this fall.

Named after the EP, the tour launches on September 12 in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, and makes stops in St. Louis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, at Joe’s Live in Illinois and more, before wrapping at Grizzly Rose in Denver on December 17. Ross Ellis joins as the opening act.

“Making up for lost time y’all…Who’s ready?!” the “Greatest Love Story” singers tease on Twitter. Tickets are available for pre-sale now.

The five-song EP was recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. It follows their 2018 debut album, Hallelujah Nights, which reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Lanco recently shared the new songs “Near Mrs.” and “Save Me.”

