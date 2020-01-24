Hot Country Knights drop some dating advice in their star-studded 'Pick Her Up' music video

UMG NashvilleAfter releasing their debut single, a duet with Travis Tritt called “Pick Her Up,” on Thursday, the Hot Country Knights are upping the ante with an action-packed new music video for the song, brimming with ‘90s references.

The storyline follows the band as they encounter a guy who’s just scored a date with the girl of his dreams and proceed to give him a makeover — Knights style. By the end of the song, he’s ready to go in high-waisted jeans, a mullet wig and, of course, a massive pickup truck.

Travis makes an appearance in the song’s music video, too, as does Tiffani Thiessen, the star of ‘90s sitcom Saved by the Bell. Frontman Douglas “Doug” Douglason, the goofy alter-ego of country star Dierks Bentley, says both guest stars were dream collaborators for the group.

“Travis Tritt is our longtime spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even FOR Tiffani,” he explains. “When UMG finally came around and signed us…they were two of our demands for the music video.”

The oddball group also revealed this week that they’re at work on a full-length album of original material.