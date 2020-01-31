Hot Country Knights take to the 'Asphalt' with new song, tour announcement

Universal Music Group Nashville

Universal Music Group NashvilleDierks Bentley’s zany ‘90s alter-ego, Douglas “Doug” Douglason, is taking his mullet-loving, acid wash-clad band The Hot Country Knights on the road this year. The band revealed their forthcoming 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, which will span through the month of April.

The Knights may have vowed to “put the ‘T’ back in country music” when they inked their UMG record deal earlier this month, but the band is calling on a crop of some of country’s most buzzed-about female newcomers as supporting acts for the trek. Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Lainey Wilson and Hannah Dasher will split dates for the 13-night run.

To celebrate their upcoming tour, the Knights also dropped a road-themed new ballad, “Asphalt.” Brooding and contemplative, the tune is an homage to the nomad’s life. Its accompanying music video fills in more story details, following Doug and the gang as they wake up in a motel and hit the road.

Doug wakes up with a woman sleeping beside him -- longtime fans of the Knights will recall his preference for ladies over age 70 only, and this one “knight” stand is no exception -- while the rest of the band is snuggled up in bed together in another room.

Doug blows a kiss to his sleeping bed mate, and then the band piles in to the van, heading out on the open road toward another show and another city.

"Asphalt" follows the Knights' debut single, "Pick Her Up," which is a duet with Travis Tritt.

Here are the tour dates for the Hot Country Knights’ upcoming 2020 One Knight Stand Tour:

4/7 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues

4/8 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

4/9 -- San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

4/16 -- Chicago, IL, Joe's Sports Bar

4/17 -- Rosemont, IL, Joe's Live

4/18 -- Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Theatre

4/20 -- Washington DC, 9:30 Club

4/21 -- Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/22 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

4/24 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

4/25 -- Talladega, AL, Talladega Superspeedway

4/29 -- Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

