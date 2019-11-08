Hot Races in 2020, US President, Broward County Sheriff

The 2020 presidential election will surely be hotly contested but, another race is also getting national attention…the battle for Broward County Sheriff.

Current Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and former Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by him.

Both are running for Broward Sheriff in 2020.

Sheriff Tony announced his candidacy earlier this week and the Florida Senate just voted to uphold Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Israel for his handling of two mass shootings in Broward.

Israel who was elected Broward sheriff in 2012 and 2016 calls his suspension political.

Listen to 850WFTL’s exclusive interviews with both candidates here.