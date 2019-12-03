Hotel in Spain Flaunts $15 Million Dollar Diamond Encrusted Christmas Tree

You won’t find a Christmas tree dripping with diamonds in the average workplace, but a hotel in Spain has spared no expense with its holiday tree in the lobby.

This Christmas, visitors to the Kempinski Hotel Bahia, near Marbella, Spain will be treated to the sight of the hotel's tree, decked out with diamonds, precious stones and designer jewelry. https://t.co/kIrJBJgh88 — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2019

A tree in the lobby is decorated with three-carat pink diamonds along with white, black and red diamonds on every branch.

It also has four-carat sapphires, martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and 3-D printed chocolate peacocks. The high-end tree is said to be worth 15-million dollars.