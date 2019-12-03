Hotel in Spain Flaunts $15 Million Dollar Diamond Encrusted Christmas Tree

You won’t find a Christmas tree dripping with diamonds in the average workplace, but a hotel in Spain has spared no expense with its holiday tree in the lobby.

A tree in the lobby is decorated with three-carat pink diamonds along with white, black and red diamonds on every branch.
It also has four-carat sapphires, martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and 3-D printed chocolate peacocks. The high-end tree is said to be worth 15-million dollars.

