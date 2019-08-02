Hotel Let’s You “Order” Puppies for Room Service!

Super-soft bathrobes and a pillow mattress topper might seem like the best thing while staying in a fancy hotel, but one chain is upping their game. Coming to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver this month, you can dial up room service and order puppies right to your hotel door! No worries, it’s all for a good cause to celebrate National Dog Day! Half of the money from the $50 package goes to the no-kill shelter Lifeline Puppy Rescue. Running from August 23 to 26, those who buy in will be treated to an hour-long session with the puppies, food and a bottle of prosecco from the hotel’s restaurant! YES please!!