House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry

The possible impeachment of President Trump is gaining momentum in the US House.

On Thursday, the House passed a Democratic resolution, which moves the impeachment process into a new phase, one that includes public hearings.

The investigation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been conducted behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, where multiple government officials and witnesses have been called to testify.

But the hearings will now be brought into the public eye after the result of Thursday’s House vote.

The measure drafted by House Democrats lays out the ground rules for public hearings, provides procedures for the president and his counsel to respond to evidence, and sets out the process for considering articles of impeachment in the Judiciary Committee and the full House.

Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry last month after news broke of a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

The complaint alleges that Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and the White House took steps to cover it up.

President Trump confirmed the phone call but has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the matter, slamming Democrats for creating another “Witch Hunt.”

Shortly after the scandal went viral, the Trump administration released the unredacted, declassified transcript of the controversial conversation in which the Department of Justice concluded that he did not break the law.

But US officials opted to move forward with the impeachment inquiry as it moves into a new phase as of Thursday.