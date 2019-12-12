House Could Vote to Impeach Trump Today

The impeachment articles on President Trump could come to a vote today as the House Judiciary Committee resumes their marathon mark-up session on the impeachment charges against the President this morning.

Republicans are calling the impeachment “hot garbage.”

"Hot garbage" and "one heck of an emergency": Democrats and Republicans offer stark contrasts as House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment. https://t.co/G5LXxwqTFk pic.twitter.com/JHzAQLq2cK — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee will reconvene at 9 am Eastern and is expected to send the articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives.

The committee will vote separately on the two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival and then obstructing lawmakers by directing his administration to defy subpoenas. Before the final votes, the committee will consider potential amendments. Republicans are expected to flood the proceedings with numerous amendments.