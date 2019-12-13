House Judiciary Committee Approves Two Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

(Washington, DC) — The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Trump is accused of abusing power and obstructing Congress in the Ukraine scandal.
Both articles were approved in party-line votes on the Democratic-led committee.
The articles of impeachment are being referred to the full House, which is expected to debate and vote on them next week.
